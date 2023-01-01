Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade engaged

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is set to wed.

The social media influencer, who is the rapper's only child with ex-wife Kim Scott, took to Instagram on Monday to announce her engagement to boyfriend Evan McClintock.

Alongside snaps showing Evan popping the question, Hailie posted, "casual weekend recap... 2.4.23. i love you @evanmcclintock11."

The 27-year-old also shared a close-up photo of her new diamond engagement ring.

Representatives for Eminem - real name Marshall Mathers III - have not yet commented on the happy news.

However, Hailie was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from her friends and followers.

"Omg congrats!!!!" wrote former Eminem collaborator Skylar Grey, while Hailie's cousin Alaina Marie Scott gushed, "Couldn't be happier for the two of you. Can't wait (to) do this chapter of life with you guys."