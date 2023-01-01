Migos' Offset denies fighting with Quavo backstage at 2023 Grammy Awards

Migos' Offset has rejected a report alleging he had a fight with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On Monday, editors at TMZ claimed the rappers had a "physical fight" shortly before Quavo - real name Quavious Marshall - took to the stage to pay tribute to their late bandmate Takeoff during the in-memoriam segment at the ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles the previous evening.

However, shortly after the report began to circulate online, Offset took to Twitter to seemingly rebuff the story.

"What tf (the f**k) look like fighting my brother yal n***** is crazy (sic)," he wrote.

Representatives for Quavo have not yet commented on report.

Part of the TMZ article quoted sources as claiming the pair had to be "pulled apart" and that Offset, also known as Kiari Cephus, was "upset" Quavo had "blocked" him from the stage prior to his performance of his standalone single Without You in honour of his late nephew Takeoff.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on 1 November. He was 28.