Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie and wife Sarah welcome first child

Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie is a new dad.

According to editors at People, the musician and his wife Sarah Urie recently welcomed their first child together.

No further details, such as the baby's name or sex, were shared.

Last month, Brendon announced via social media that he would be ending Panic! At The Disco as he and Sarah were "expecting a baby very soon".

"Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard... Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!" the 35-year-old wrote in a statement. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Though formed in 2004, Panic! At The Disco has effectively been the singer-songwriter's solo project since 2016.

Brendon and Sarah wed in 2013.