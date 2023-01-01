Grimes supports Charli XCX over Grammys snub

Grimes offered her support to Charli XCX after the singer addressed being snubbed by the Grammys on Sunday.



The British singer took to social media as the Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday and reflected on not getting any nominations for her 2022 album Crash, with her comparing the snub to Mia Goth's lack of recognition for her work in the horror movie Pearl.



"Me not being nominated for a grammy for crash is like mia goth not being nominated for an oscar for pearl and only further proves that people don't wanna see hot evil girls thrive," she wrote beside a selfie.



In the comments, Grimes advised Charli not to "sweat" about the snub as she believes the annual awards show is "irrelevant".



"I stopped even clocking them in any capacity when I Was on the producer of the year board and they quite literally would not allow me to nominate anyone who wasn't on a pre fabricated list that was exceptionally boring," she alleged. "I was one of 3 women and the only person under 40 for sure. It's literally not a relevant thing. I tried to nominate (late music producer) Sophie and was told that wasn't allowed."



Charli also received support from Paris Hilton, who replied with fire emojis, and Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, who called her a "queen".