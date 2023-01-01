Liam Payne and Niall Horan congratulate Harry Styles on winning Album of the Year Grammy

Liam Payne and Niall Horan congratulated their former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles after he won Album of the Year at the Grammys on Sunday.

The British singer beat the likes of Beyoncé, Adele and Coldplay to take home the night's biggest award for his album Harry's House.

Reacting to his former bandmate's success on Monday, Liam shared a black-and-white photo of Harry proudly looking down at his gramophone trophy and congratulated him in the caption.

"Wow... this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you've earned. God bless you brother congratulations," he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Niall posted an image on Instagram Stories showing him watching Harry's big moment on TV.

He simply wrote, "Very proud (love heart emoji) @harrystyles."

Accepting the Album of the Year prize, Harry told the star-studded audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles that there is "no such thing as 'best in music'."

"I don't think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is gonna get us one of these," he continued. "This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful... This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so, so nice, thank you very much."

Earlier in the night, Harry performed his song As It Was and won Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House, bringing his total Grammy wins to three.