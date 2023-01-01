Ellie Goulding: 'Craig David was my first ever concert when I was 11 years old'

Today, Ellie Goulding performed three songs for BBC Radio 2’s month long Piano Room accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. Ellie performed her classic hit Love Me Like You Do, new single Like A Saviour, and her classic cover was She Moved Through The Fair by Cara Dillon.
On trying to keep fit
Ellie: I was [into keeping fit] before I had a child, then it all went away, but yes I used to be. But I think if I’m going back on tour I need to try and get back on it a bit.
How to motivate yourself
Ellie: To be honest I also do sit on the couch. The one thing I tell myself is, even if I just put my trainers on step outside, I feel like that’s something, but then by the time I’m outside I think ‘oh I may as well go for a walk’ and then by the time I’ve started walking I think ‘oh I may as well start jogging’. And it’s the same with going to the gym, I’ll maybe walk to the gym then get there and if I still don’t feel like doing anything, but generally when I get there I do, so that’s kind of my motivation that as long as I’ve done something it’s like a good step in the right direction... Just put your trainers on. That helps... you’re allowed to have chill mornings as well.
On doing another Calvin Harris collaboration
Ellie: We have a third song together coming. We had like a big break of doing lots of other different things and he’s been living in LA forever, now I think he’s back maybe, but we decided to just do something else because why the hell not! It works, yeah.
If she could have any of her songs covered by an artist who would it be?
Ellie: Maybe I’ll go between Bjork and Elvis. Like imagine if Elvis did one of your songs. I think I’d self combust. But I saw the movie recently and was really moved by it. I thought it was amazing. Otherwise Dolly Parton is another one.
What music was special to her on her wedding day?
Ellie: I actually had an artist called Serpent With Feet who I discovered through Bjork... and then I also had a beautiful orchestra, had Ola Gjeilo a composer so I was very big on the music at my wedding and I made some of the string players play the Braveheart theme tune because I was obsessed with Braveheart when I was young and was obsessed with the strings and the James Warner soundtrack so quite weird, but that’s what happened. Oh and I had Craig David as well. Craig David was my first ever concert when I was 11 years old. So yeah, so random I know, but that’s me... All quality.
Sugababes recorded a question for her during their Piano Room performance last Friday. Do you have a bucket list? If so, name one thing on it.
Ellie: I’ve never done something that requires a lot of like physical strength, I don’t know like a marathon or something. I’ve never done anything like that. That’s so boring, sorry. I’ve done loads of half marathons, never done a marathon. I’d like to just prove that I could do it at some point to myself, even if it’s like 7 hours or something. I’d give it a go.
Ellie’s performance will be available later on here on BBC iPlayer (and you can also see the other Piano Room performances so far): BBC Radio 2 - Radio 2's Piano Room, Piano Room Month 2023 - Episode guide
Listen here on BBC Sounds here
.
Double Brit Award-winner, Ellie Goulding, first came to widespread attention in 2010 winning the BBC Sound Of poll and the Brit Critics Choice Award. Since then, she’s established herself as one of the UK’s biggest pop exports with huge international hits including Love Me Like You Do and Your Song and Light. She releases her fifth album next month.
From Monday 30th January until Friday 24th February, Radio 2’s Piano Room 2023 welcomes a stellar line-up of world famous artists performing exclusively with the BBC Concert Orchestra at the BBC’s Maida Vale studio. Each artist will perform three tracks – a new song, one of their well-known releases, and a classic cover version from another artist.
Further performers this week are: Tuesday – Tom Chaplin, Wednesday - Raye, Thursday – Suzanne Vega, Friday – Lemar.