UB40 feat. Ali Campbell confirmed for 2023 Margate Summer Series

UB40 feat. Ali Campbell are set to play at Margate Summer Series.



The reggae band will be joining an extensive list of world-class musical talent at Dreamland Margate for the 2023 edition of the outdoor summer show.



Named after a British unemployment benefit form, UB40 founded back in 1978, with their multiracial line-up reflecting the working-class community the members of their band came from.



The Birmingham band has had more than 50 tracks in the UK Singles Chart and have served up hits including ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Kingston Town’ earning them enormous success and global acclaim.



Duncan Campbell replaced brother Ali in 2008 after he left over a disagreement about management.



Ali and original member Astro went on to tour under the UB40 name as well as the group fronted by Duncan who was replaced by KIOKO's Matt Doyle in 2021, after he was forced to end his tenure in the group to focus on his recovery from a stroke in August 2020.



Astro - whose real name was Terence Oswald Wilson - passed away in November 2021 at the age of 64 after a "very short illness". He played percussion, trumpet and sang and rapped in UB40.



Margate Summer Series brings a huge run of shows to UK’s popular seaside destination and hosts a variety of artists from a wide range of genres including Rock, Soul, Disco, Electronic, Drum n Bass and more.



Based on the sea front, Margate Summer Series will also be host the Funk and Soul Weekender in the summer with musical acts confirmed for the open-air event that will include Olly Murs, Tom Jones, McFLy and Bastille.







MARGATE SUMMER SERIES



2 – 4 June The Soundcrash Funk Soul Weekender



1 July Bastille



7 July McFly



28 July Tom Jones



5 August Primal Scream Happy Mondays



25 August Olly Murs



26 August Hacienda Classical



30 September UB40 feat Ali Campbell



Margate Summer Series presents UB40 feat Ali Campbell, with tickets on general sale Friday 10 February at 9am via margatesummerseries.co.uk.