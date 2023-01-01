First Aid Kit to perform at South Facing Festival

First Aid Kit have been announced for 'South Facing Festival' this summer.



The Swedish folk duo - consisting of sisters Klara and Johanna Soderberg - are joining a world-class line-up for the 2023 event taking place at Crystal Palace Bowl.



'South Facing Festival' is London’s biggest outdoor concert series that debuted in 2021 and includes some of the biggest names in music from across all genres including; rap, indie, rock, pop, classic and more.



The Scandinavian sisters have already amassed over 1 billion streams and counting as they continue to captivate listeners worldwide with their hypnotic vocals.



The 'Angel' singers gained a devoted fan base through their release of ‘Big Black and The Blue’ (2010) and ‘The Lion’s Roar’ (2012) and 2014’s ‘Stay Gold’. Their latest LP 'Palomino - produced by Daniel Bengston and recorded in Sweden - is full of vibrant and vital pop hooks with their signature intuition and emotional acuity on display as introduced through the single 'Out of My Head'.



First Aid Kit have also been celebrated by the likes of Jack White, and they have collaborated with artists as diverse as Conor Oberst, George Ezra and Zara Larsson.



Other acts confirmed for the open-air event include Noel Gallagher, Rudimental, David Rodigan and Craig David, with tickets for those shows already on sale via Southfacingfestival.com/.







SOUTH FACING FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP:



Friday 28 July Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds plus special guest Johnny Marr



Saturday 5 August Rudimental



Saturday 12 August First Aid Kit plus special guests CMAT, Flyte and 86TVs



Sunday 13 August Craig David plus special guest Nathan Dawe