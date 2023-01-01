Adele dedicates Grammy Award to son in emotional acceptance speech

Adele dedicated her Grammy Award to her son Angelo as she gave an emotional acceptance speech on Sunday night.



The British singer took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to accept the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Easy on Me, which delves into her decision to separate from Angelos father Simon Konecki in 2018.



During her speech, she gave a shout-out to her 10-year-old son for being so "gracious and loving" to her throughout the divorce.



"I just want to dedicate this to my son Angelo," she said through tears. "Just to my son: I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."



The 34-year-old also mentioned her partner, sports agent Rich Paul, as she acknowledged how emotional she was onstage.



"Oh God, Rich, he said, 'Don't cry. If you win, don't cry.' And here I am crying," she noted.



Concluding her speech, Adele told the audience, "I love a piano ballad winning any kind of award because it's very old-school and very brave. Love all you artists, I f**king love you."



The award was presented to Adele by Dwayne Johnson, who she was introduced to by host Trevor Noah earlier in the show.



"The person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never has is Dwayne Johnson," Trevor said as he stood next to Adele's table. "Then I found out that he's a huge fan of yours too. I don't have Dwayne Johnson here tonight but I do have someone called The Rock."



Dwayne, also known by his wrestling name The Rock, then appeared at the table and hugged Adele as Trevor said, "Adele, meet The Rock; The Rock, meet Adele."



Adele beat Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Harry Styles to win the Best Pop Solo Performance category. She now has 16 Grammys.