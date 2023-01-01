Brian May believes Freddie Mercury's legacy means they'll never be another new Queen album

Brian May doesn't think Queen will ever make an album of new songs with Adam Lambert because the band's fans love Freddie Mercury too much.



The legendary rock band have been touring with the 'American Idol' runner-up since 2012 with their tours earning rave reviews and getting bigger and bigger.



There has been much talk and speculation about Queen recording their first LP of new material since Freddie died from AIDS in November 1991 at the age of just 45, and although Brian, Adam and drummer Roger Taylor have laid down some potential songs in the studio, the 75-year-old guitarist is deterred by Queen fans who are opposed to the idea, but Brian respects their loyalty to the late flamboyant frontman.



In an interview with Total Guitar magazine, he said: “We have been in the studio. We did knock a few ideas around in the middle of one of those tours. But it just never quite reached the place where we felt it was going to be right. So we haven't pursued it that far.



"I really don't know. But I think there's a bit of a barrier there. I think if people see Queen on a record label, they still want it to be Freddie singing. It could be Jesus Christ on it, but they'd still want Freddie, and I don't blame people for that.



"There are people on Instagram who get annoyed with me, 'Why are you still carrying on without Freddie?' And I go, 'Don't tell me what I should do! I do what I feel I should be doing.'”



Queen’s last studio album was 1995’s 'Made In Heaven' which had Freddie on vocals.



Brian admits there are still some fans who are unhappy that Queen + Adam Lambert even tour, but he insists Freddie would be happy that the band have continued to play their music.



He said: “There are people who like we shouldn't even be going on stage without Freddie. But I think that would have been very sad, and that's not what Freddie would have wanted either. He would have wanted us to continue developing. And of course, because we are continuing and developing, it keeps his legacy alive.



Despite his own astonishing vocal abilities, Brian thinks that Freddie would have been a little bit jealous of Adam’s incredible singing voice.



He said: “I've heard a billion voices in my life, and I've never heard a voice like Adam's. Time an time again, I can picture Freddie saying, 'You b******!' Because Adam's range is so ridiculous, isn't it? And so often, I've found myself wishing that Freddie and Adam could have gotten together, because they would have had the greatest time. They're so similar in some ways, personally and musically."