Fans outraged after Aaron Carter omitted from tribute segment during 2023 Grammy Awards

Fans have expressed their disappointment after Aaron Carter was omitted from the in-memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.



The tribute recognised numerous artists from the music industry who had died during the past year, including the likes of Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, Christine McVie, Lisa Marie Presley, Naomi Judd, Jeff Beck, Olivia Newton-John, Coolio, and David Crosby, among others.



Aaron, who passed away at the age of 34 last November, was listed as part of the in-memoriam section of the physical programme.



However, fans of the popstar were quick to point out via social media that he wasn't included in the televised tribute.



One fan wrote on Twitter, "Since the Grammys chose not to include Aaron Carter's picture while tributing the passed away singers. I'll just post my own mini-tribute because that's so sad. Rest In Peace Aaron Carter #Grammys2023 (sic)," along with a portrait of the singer.



Another follower posted, "Okay but the #Grammys leaving #Aaroncarter out of the tribute has me p**sed!"



In addition, Aaron's former girlfriend and the mother of his son, Melanie Martin, told TMZ that she was "baffled" to learn of the exclusion.



She hopes show producers will "make it up to Aaron" by "honouring" him in another way.



The I Want Candy hitmaker's official cause of death is yet to be confirmed.