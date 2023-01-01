Kim Petras becomes first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo Performance Grammy

Kim Petras made history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday by becoming the first openly transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The German singer won the prize for Unholy, her collaboration with Sam Smith, who became the first non-binary artist to win a Grammy on Sunday, according to Rolling Stone.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Petras thanked her supporters and paid homage to the trans artists who paved the way for her to win as a trans woman.

"Oh my gosh, thank you so much," Petras began her speech. "This has been such an incredible, incredible journey for me... Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I am the first transgender woman to win this award. I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight."

Petras also honoured the late electronic and experimental artist SOPHIE, who passed away in January 2021 at the age of 34.

"SOPHIE, especially, a friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me. I adore you and your inspiration will forever be in my music," Petras added before also paying tribute to music legend Madonna for her longstanding advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

"I don't think I could be here without Madonna," Petras continued.