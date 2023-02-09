Depeche Mode to drop new single Ghosts Again

Depeche Mode have confirmed their new single 'Ghosts Again' will be released this week.

The band's latest track will drop on February 9 ahead of the launch of their new album 'Memento Mori' which is due out on March 17 and they shared the news in a post online along with the record's artwork.

In a statement, bandmates Martin Gore and Dave Gahan told fans: "'Ghosts Again', the first single off Depeche Mode’s next album 'Memento Mori', comes out February 9th, 2023 ... Set your clocks for Feb 9, 6:00 PM CET/5:00 PM GMT / 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT."

The album is their first since the death of bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher, who died aged 60 in May.

Depeche Mode are also planning to hit the road again for a tour of North America - including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in March 2023, and play London’s Twickenham Stadium on June 17, as part of the European leg of the jaunt in support of the record.

Speaking about the album, Martin, 61, commented: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” Dave, 60, added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.” It will mark their first tour since 2017 and 2018's 'Global Spirit Tour' in support of their chart-topping LP 'Spirit'.