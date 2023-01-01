Chris Brown mocks Robert Glasper following defeat in Best R&B Album Grammy Award

Chris Brown has blasted the Grammys after losing an award to Robert Glasper.

The Beautiful People singer took to his Instagram Story on Sunday night during the 2023 GRAMMY Awards pre-show, responding to A Letter to the Free songwriter Robert Glasper’s Best R&B Album win.

Robert’s album Black Radio III, released on February 25, 2022, via Loma Vista Recordings, secured the award.

Chris, 33, was also nominated for the category for his album Breezy (Deluxe). Other nominees in the category included Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Lucky Daye's Candydrip, and PJ Morton's Watch The Sun.

The singer blasted the Grammys for the snub on social media after the announcement.

“Who the f**k is Robert Glasper,” read a meme he reposted. He added, “I gotta get my skills up… ima start playing the harmonica.”

In a since-deleted post, he continued, “Bro who the f**k is this? Yall playing. Who da f**k is this?”

Brown has received 21 Grammy nominations but only won one in 2012 for his album F.A.M.E. in the R&B category. On the other hand, Glasper, 44, has received 11 nominations in eight different categories.