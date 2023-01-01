Taylor Swift 'blown away' by Grammy win for All Too Well music video

Taylor Swift has gushed over her Grammy win for All Too Well’s music video.

After the All Too Well singer was awarded a Grammy on Sunday night for Best Music Video, she took to Twitter to thank the Recording Academy and her fans.

Taylor wrote, directed, and starred in the award-winning music video All Too Well: The Short Film, alongside Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

The five-minute version of All Too Well is featured on Swift's fourth studio album, Red (2012). The re-recorded, 10-minute uncut version can be found on her second re-recorded album in 2021, Red (Taylor's Version).

Swift wrote the song during rehearsals for her Speak Now World Tour and enlisted the help of co-writer Liz Rose to shorten it from its original 10-minute length.

“I can’t put into words what this means to me,” the singer responded to the award announcement on Twitter. “For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away.”

She continued, “Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

All Too Well is a power ballad blending elements of country rock, soft rock, folk, and arena rock, with lyrics describing a romantic relationship and its downfall through vivid imagery.