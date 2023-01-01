Beyoncé breaks record for most Grammy wins

Beyoncé has broken the record for the most GRAMMY Awards held by a single artist.



During the 2023 GRAMMY Awards held on Sunday night, Beyoncé collected her 32nd trophy, making history as the most-awarded Grammy winner of all time.



Beyoncé was awarded Best Dance/ Electronic Recording for her single Break My Soul, and Best Dance/ Electronic Album for the lead’s record Renaissance. Her song Plastic Off The Sofa also received the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance.



“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” she revealed while accepting the prize, via BBC News. “I’m trying to just receive this night.”



Previously, Hungarian-British conductor George Solti held the record for the most Grammys earned, with 31 to his name. He had retained the title for 20 years before the Break My Soul singer took it at the latest awards ceremony.







The main list of winners was as follows:







Record of the Year: About Damn Time - Lizzo



Album of the Year: Harry's House - Harry Styles



Song of the Year: Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt



Best New Artist: Samara Joy



Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical): Tobias Jesso Jr



Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Jack Antonoff



Best Music Video: All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift and Saul Germaine



Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry’s House - Harry Styles



Best Pop Solo Performance: Easy On Me - Adele



Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance: Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Higher - Michael Bublé



Best Dance/ Electronic Recording: Break My Soul - Beyoncé



Best Dance/ Electronic Music Album: Renaissance - Beyoncé



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Empire Central - Snarky Puppy



Best Rock Album: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne



Best Rock Song: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth



Best Rock Performance: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile



Best Metal Performance: Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne ft Tony Iommi



Best Alternative Music Album: Wet Leg (self-titled)



Best Alternative Music Performance: Chaise Longue - Wet Leg



Best R&B Album: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper



Best Progressive R&B Album: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy



Best R&B Song: Cuff It - Beyoncé, Denisia Andrews, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany Coney, Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers, and Raphael Saadiq



Best R&B Performance: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long



Best Traditional R&B Performance: Plastic Off The Sofa - Beyoncé



Best Rap Album: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar



Best Rap Song: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, and Matt Schaeffer



Best Rap Performance: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar



Best Melodic Rap Performance: Wait for U - Future featuring Drake and Tems



Best Country Album: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson



Best Country Song: ‘Till You Can’t - Cody Johnson, Matt Rogers, and Ben Stennis



Best Country Solo Performance: Live Forever - Willie Nelson



Best Country Duo/ Group Performance: Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde



Best New Age Album: Mystic Mirror - White Sun



Best Gospel Album: Kingdom Book One Deluxe - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Breathe - Maverick City Music



Best Música Urbana Album: Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny



Best Americana Album: In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile



Best Bluegrass Album: Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway



Best Children’s Music Album: The Movement - Alphabet Rockers



Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Finding Me - Viola Davis



Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J Ivy



Best Comedy Album: The Closer - Dave Chappelle



Best Musical Theatre Album: Into The Woods - Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo, Rob Berman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, and Stephen Sondheim



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Encanto



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Encanto - Germaine Franco



Best Song Written for Visual Media: We Don’t Talk About Bruno (Encanto) - Lin-Manuel Miranda, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, and Stephanie Beatriz



Best Instrumental Composition: Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer



Best Music Film: Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern, and Sean Stuart