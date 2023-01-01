Beyoncé breaks record for most Grammy wins

- ARTISTS
Beyoncé has broken the record for the most GRAMMY Awards held by a single artist.
During the 2023 GRAMMY Awards held on Sunday night, Beyoncé collected her 32nd trophy, making history as the most-awarded Grammy winner of all time.
Beyoncé was awarded Best Dance/ Electronic Recording for her single Break My Soul, and Best Dance/ Electronic Album for the lead’s record Renaissance. Her song Plastic Off The Sofa also received the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance.
“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” she revealed while accepting the prize, via BBC News. “I’m trying to just receive this night.”
Previously, Hungarian-British conductor George Solti held the record for the most Grammys earned, with 31 to his name. He had retained the title for 20 years before the Break My Soul singer took it at the latest awards ceremony.
The main list of winners was as follows:
Record of the Year: About Damn Time - Lizzo
Album of the Year: Harry's House - Harry Styles
Song of the Year: Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist: Samara Joy
Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical): Tobias Jesso Jr
Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Jack Antonoff
Best Music Video: All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift and Saul Germaine
Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry’s House - Harry Styles
Best Pop Solo Performance: Easy On Me - Adele
Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance: Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Higher - Michael Bublé
Best Dance/ Electronic Recording: Break My Soul - Beyoncé
Best Dance/ Electronic Music Album: Renaissance - Beyoncé
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Empire Central - Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Album: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Best Rock Song: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth
Best Rock Performance: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
Best Metal Performance: Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne ft Tony Iommi
Best Alternative Music Album: Wet Leg (self-titled)
Best Alternative Music Performance: Chaise Longue - Wet Leg
Best R&B Album: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Best Progressive R&B Album: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy
Best R&B Song: Cuff It - Beyoncé, Denisia Andrews, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany Coney, Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers, and Raphael Saadiq
Best R&B Performance: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Plastic Off The Sofa - Beyoncé
Best Rap Album: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Song: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, and Matt Schaeffer
Best Rap Performance: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Wait for U - Future featuring Drake and Tems
Best Country Album: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson
Best Country Song: ‘Till You Can’t - Cody Johnson, Matt Rogers, and Ben Stennis
Best Country Solo Performance: Live Forever - Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/ Group Performance: Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Best New Age Album: Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Best Gospel Album: Kingdom Book One Deluxe - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Breathe - Maverick City Music
Best Música Urbana Album: Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Best Americana Album: In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Best Bluegrass Album: Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway
Best Children’s Music Album: The Movement - Alphabet Rockers
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Finding Me - Viola Davis
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J Ivy
Best Comedy Album: The Closer - Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theatre Album: Into The Woods - Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo, Rob Berman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, and Stephen Sondheim
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Encanto
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Encanto - Germaine Franco
Best Song Written for Visual Media: We Don’t Talk About Bruno (Encanto) - Lin-Manuel Miranda, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, and Stephanie Beatriz
Best Instrumental Composition: Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer
Best Music Film: Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern, and Sean Stuart