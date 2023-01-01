NEWS

Beyoncé breaks record for most Grammy wins

Beyoncé has broken the record for the most GRAMMY Awards held by a single artist.

During the 2023 GRAMMY Awards held on Sunday night, Beyoncé collected her 32nd trophy, making history as the most-awarded Grammy winner of all time.

Beyoncé was awarded Best Dance/ Electronic Recording for her single Break My Soul, and Best Dance/ Electronic Album for the lead’s record Renaissance. Her song Plastic Off The Sofa also received the award for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” she revealed while accepting the prize, via BBC News. “I’m trying to just receive this night.”

Previously, Hungarian-British conductor George Solti held the record for the most Grammys earned, with 31 to his name. He had retained the title for 20 years before the Break My Soul singer took it at the latest awards ceremony.



The main list of winners was as follows:



Record of the Year: About Damn Time - Lizzo

Album of the Year: Harry's House - Harry Styles

Song of the Year: Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist: Samara Joy

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical): Tobias Jesso Jr

Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Jack Antonoff

Best Music Video: All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift and Saul Germaine

Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry’s House - Harry Styles

Best Pop Solo Performance: Easy On Me - Adele

Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance: Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Higher - Michael Bublé

Best Dance/ Electronic Recording: Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Best Dance/ Electronic Music Album: Renaissance - Beyoncé

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Empire Central - Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Album: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Best Rock Song: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth

Best Rock Performance: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Best Metal Performance: Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne ft Tony Iommi

Best Alternative Music Album: Wet Leg (self-titled)

Best Alternative Music Performance: Chaise Longue - Wet Leg

Best R&B Album: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Best Progressive R&B Album: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

Best R&B Song: Cuff It - Beyoncé, Denisia Andrews, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany Coney, Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers, and Raphael Saadiq

Best R&B Performance: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Plastic Off The Sofa - Beyoncé

Best Rap Album: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, and Matt Schaeffer

Best Rap Performance: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Wait for U - Future featuring Drake and Tems

Best Country Album: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best Country Song: ‘Till You Can’t - Cody Johnson, Matt Rogers, and Ben Stennis

Best Country Solo Performance: Live Forever - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/ Group Performance: Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Best New Age Album: Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Best Gospel Album: Kingdom Book One Deluxe - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Breathe - Maverick City Music

Best Música Urbana Album: Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Best Americana Album: In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album: Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

Best Children’s Music Album: The Movement - Alphabet Rockers

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Finding Me - Viola Davis

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J Ivy

Best Comedy Album: The Closer - Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theatre Album: Into The Woods - Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo, Rob Berman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, and Stephen Sondheim

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Encanto

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Encanto - Germaine Franco

Best Song Written for Visual Media: We Don’t Talk About Bruno (Encanto) - Lin-Manuel Miranda, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, and Stephanie Beatriz

Best Instrumental Composition: Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer

Best Music Film: Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern, and Sean Stuart

