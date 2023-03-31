NEWS Bucks Fizz legends make special appearance on Dancing On Ice Newsdesk Share with :





Bucks Fizz legends made a special appearance on Dancing On Ice tonight, re-creating their iconic performance from 1981 Eurovision win of ‘Making Your Mind Up.



The Fizz, as they are now known as, took to the stage in the background of Comedian Darren Harriott and professional skater partner Tippy Packard as they skated to ‘Making Your Mind Up’.



It comes after Cheryl, Mike and Jay are set to perform at a special show on 31st March 2023 at London’s O2 Indigo, promising an amazing night of new music and Fizzy nostalgia.



The group released their latest studio album called ‘Everything Under The Sun’ recently, produced by legendary music producer Mike Stock.



Fans of The Fizz took to social media to share their excitement:



One tweeted: Omg!!!! @Cherylbaker and Bucks Fizz just totally stole the show for me!!! What a moment! LOVED it! #dancingonice #itv”



Another wrote “Love The Fizz, the girls still look amazing”



While a third wrote: “ Bucks Fizz singing on Dancing on Ice. Loved it”

