Miley Cyrus zoning in for straight month at Number 1 with 'Flowers'





Can rising hits by Miguel, Tiesto & Tate McRae and Mimi Webb offer up a challenge soon?



The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Miley Cyrus looks set to secure a straight month at Number 1 in the UK, with Flowers on track to keep its spot at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



Miguel’s Sure Thing could rise into the Top 5 for the first time (5), while Tiësto and Tate McRae’s weeks of upward momentum are finally paying off - 10:35 is predicted to break into the Top 10 on Friday (9).



Mimi Webb keeps running through those Red Flags and she shows no signs of stopping. Following her performance of the track on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Mimi could move up to a new peak (12).



Ahead of Saturday’s BRIT Awards, George Ezra’s Green Green Grass sees a massive jump back into the Top 40 (13).



The Kid LAROI’s new single Love Again looks set to rise four to new highs (14), as could Coi Leray’s breakthrough anthem Players (15), while PinkPantheress’s Boy's a liar might re-enter the Top 40 at a brand-new peak (19) following the release of a remix featuring viral rapper Ice Spice.

