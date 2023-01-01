Shakira's new album will address Gerard Pique split in more detail

Shakira's new album is inspired by her split from Gerard Pique.

The 46-year-old pop star's recent song ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53' was branded a "diss track" after she appeared to take aim at the former footballer - who has started a relationship with student Clara Chia Marti after the couple broke up last year - and she will delve deeper into the heartbreak for her upcoming record.

A music insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "Her next album is definitely going to be a tell-all record and she won't be shy about letting everyone know about what happened.

"She was working on another record before she had suspicions about infidelity, so those songs are being re-written with new endings to give fans a fuller picture of the truth. Those who've heard snippets say it blends Latin, rock and hip hop and is more empowering than angry."

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker - who suggested that Pique had "traded a Rolex for a Casio" in the lyrics of her recent single - claimed that the track was for “women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant."

Shakira said on Instagram: "I never thought what for me was a catharsis and a release would go straight to number one in the world.

"I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant.

"Women who defend what they feel and think and raise their hand when they don’t agree – they are my inspiration."