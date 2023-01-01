Jessie J to chart pop comeback in new documentary

Jessie J is planning her pop comeback.

The 'Price Tag' singer, who is expecting her first child, is filming a documentary that will chronicle her return to music as she becomes a mother.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Jessie's determined not to let her pregnancy prevent her from relaunching her career.

"The documentary will see Jessie discuss everything from pregnancy, miscarriage, health problems, heartbreak and love life to her fall from public favour and planned comeback."

Jessie has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years amid a series of flop records and health problems, although she is set to play the 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London later this month with a TV crew in tow. She is currently working on a new album and a world tour is set to follow in 2024.

The star, who is dating basketball player Chanan Colman, revealed that she was pregnant recently - just 13 months after she suffered a devastating miscarriage - and admitted that her mind "hasn't fully processed" the happy news.

The 34-year-old pop star wrote on her Instagram Story: "As I lay here (2am) can't sleep.

"Thinking about today and the overwhelming amount of love and support I am feeling. I can't help but think about all the women and men still struggling with loss and infertility.

"It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant, to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it is all happening.

"My mind hasn't fully processed that it's actually happening some days which is why I kept it quiet for so long.

"The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed just hoping it all would continue to go well. Which in moments I still very much have whilst allowing myself to feel the joy and celebration of this experience.

"I don't even know what my point is tbh. (sic)"