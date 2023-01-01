Lizzo grateful documentary cameras captured rise to stardom

Lizzo is grateful she started filming her documentary Love, Lizzo back in 2019 because all of her biggest career achievements were caught on camera.



The About Damn Time singer began her music career in 2013, but she didn't achieve mainstream success until the release of her third album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019.



Lizzo allowed cameras to start following her that year and she is grateful she has all the footage documenting her sharp ascent to stardom and career achievements.



"There's never a right time to start documenting and telling your story," Lizzo explained to Variety. "And if I had waited to film this, then I wouldn't have captured Coachella and the VMAs, and Truth Hurts going number one, my life during the pandemic and the Grammys, and my arena tour... I wouldn't have gotten all of this footage that I think is just so important to my career."



Lizzo originally released Truth Hurts in 2017, and remarkably, it took two years to reach the top spot in the Billboard chart. She has since won three Grammys and one MTV Video Music Award, and joined Harry Styles onstage at Coachella festival last year.



Love, Lizzo, which was directed by Doug Pray, was released in November. It featured footage captured over those three years as well as old home videos to tell Lizzos full story.



The 34-year-old acknowledged that she opened herself up for more criticism by releasing an unfiltered documentary.



"There's a lot of polarising views about me," Lizzo stated. "When people have any kind of like hard stance on something, they're opening themselves up to criticism and backlash because everybody's middle of the road.



"So I'm really opening myself up for more. But I can't care anymore, you know? It's just who I am, and I'm not gonna argue down with somebody about who I am."