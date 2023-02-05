Jay Z to perform at the Grammy Awards

Jay Z will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23).

The 53-year-old rapper is set to take to the stage for an all-star performance of 'God Did', alongside DJ Khaled and featured guests artists Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy, Variety reports.

'God Did' has been nominated for three awards, including Song of the Year.

Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Sam Smith with Kim Petras have all been previously announced as performers.

Kacey Musgraves will pay homage to the late Loretta Lynn with 'Coal Miner’s Daughter'; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will perform 'Songbird' in memory of Christine McVie and Maverick City Music and Quavo will perform 'Without You' as a tribute to late rapper Takeoff.

Meanwhile, host Trevor Noah says he is excited to return as MC because there is a "magic" to awards shows.

He said: "I still think there is a magic in award shows that we can often take for granted because of how ubiquitous media has become. I don’t take it for granted - it’s a room of amazing people who are doing phenomenal things, and you can see in their eyes how much this means to people who maybe have dreamed of it for their entire lives."

And, executive producer Ben Winston has some surprises planned.

He said: "There’s a couple of things. I’d like to get some of the performances introduced by people that matter to the person - I think it’s really lovely when person goes onstage, and they thank some people for winning that Grammy. And I always wonder about that person, and what does that person think about the success that their friend or their colleague or their old student or sibling has had. I think we can learn a little bit more about that performer from the people that are closest to them. And I think we’re going to feature some fans and talk about why music matters to them and why they love the albums they love and the artists they love as we build toward Album of the Year."