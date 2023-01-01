Gaz Coombes's Supergrass reunion nerves

Gaz Coombes was "nervous" about reuniting Supergrass after the success of his solo albums.

The frontman's solo records have been critically acclaimed, with his 2015 record ‘Matador’ even nominated for the Mercury Prize, and he did have some trepidation about reforming the 'Alright' band in 2019, as he thought it would be a "backward step".

However, Gaz proved himself wrong as he managed to continue his solo career and make success of the Supergrass reunion, simultaneously.

Speaking to Classic Pop magazine, he admitted: "Yes, I was anxious about that.

"Having got into a flow and the last two albums having done so well, it seemed a bit odd, like a backward step. But then I was confident that I could operate both things together and it seems that I did, because I was obviously writing this record mainly during the reunion so.

I feel like I made best use of both things."

Gaz recently admitted he left Supergrass as it had stopped making him happy.

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter said he needed to find joy again in music as a solo artist once he left the band, which announced in 2010 they were splitting due to creative differences.

He said: “I didn’t leave Supergrass to go solo. I left because I wasn’t enjoying it, and it wasn’t making me happy. So I needed to get myself happy.”

He added about launching his solo career: “I realised that just because I wasn’t in the band didn't mean I was going to stop.”

Gaz said about his first solo record, 2012’s ‘Here Comes the Bombs’: “It was transitional, there was definitely a hangover from Supergrass."

The musician released his fourth solo LP 'Turn the Car Around' earlier this month, the follow-up to 2018's 'World's Strongest Man'.