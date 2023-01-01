NEWS Kimberley Walsh ‘so proud’ of Cheryl after West End debut Newsdesk Share with :





Kimberley Walsh has revealed she is ‘so blooming proud’ of Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl as she took a trip to see her highly-anticipated West End debut.



Taking to instagram, Walsh said: ‘So blooming proud of our girl @cherylofficial absolutely smashing her gala night of @222aghoststory last night. If you haven’t seen it yet you are in for a treat…. With a touch of anxiety and heart palpitations. Brilliant show. Brilliant cast. Go see it if you get the chance!’.



It comes after Cheryl revealed the group, also including Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts, are a lot closer since the passing of Sarah Harding.



In a recent interview, Cheryl said: 'With the loss and our age we just appreciate and love each other so much more. We always have loved each other, obviously. But it's just a different, there's a different depth to it all now.'



When asked if a Girls Aloud reunion could be on the cards, Cheryl added: 'We haven't spoken about Girls Aloud stuff since we learned of Sarah's diagnosis.



'What Sarah's departure did do was bring us all really a lot closer, just as women as mothers as friends. But we haven't spoken about anything work related for many years now.



Tweedy also revealed she’d been keen to collaborate with Kylie Minogue or Dua Lipa.



When chatting about Dua, ’The Fight For This Love’ singer told The Telegraph “I’ve never seen her live, but her songs are just everything. She’s the new pop queen.”



Cheryl quickly corrected herself. “Pop princess, sorry. Kylie is the queen”



Cheryl stars as ‘Jenny’ in ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’ until April 2023.

