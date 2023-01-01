NEWS Katy Perry turned down collab with Billie Eilish Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry has revealed that she once turned down the opportunity to collaborate with Billie Eilish.



A colleague at Capitol Records imprint Unsub saw potential for the pair to work on music together at the time. However, Perry said: “She sent me an email one time that was, ‘Hey check out this new artist, I’d really like us to work with her’… and it was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes’ and it was just a blonde girl, and I was like, ‘Meh, boring.’”



Katy said it a ‘big’, ‘huge’ mistake. The track went on to become a hit for Billie, appearing on the soundtrack to the 2017 film Everything, Everything. It also gained 21 Platinum certifications across seven countries and has been covered by the likes of Alicia Keys.



Search and buy tour tickets below right now.

