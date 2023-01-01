NEWS Miley Cyrus holds steady for a third week at Number 1 with 'Flowers' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus has succeeded in getting her Flowers again, holding on to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart for a third consecutive week.



Outselling her closest competition - RAYE’s Escapism. (2) - more than 2:1, Miley claims over 106,000 chart units this week, including 12 million streams, once again making Flowers the most-streamed song in the UK.



Following an explosion on TikTok, Miguel’s 2010 track Sure Thing continues to rocket up the Top 10, today reaching a new peak of Number 6. It’s the LA-born singer’s highest chart position in the UK to date, but could it climb even further next week?



This week’s highest new entry goes to KSI and Oliver Tree, who debut at Number 11 with their new collaboration Voices. The track becomes KSI’s 18th and Tree’s third UK Top 40 hit.



Tiësto and Tate McRae continue their upward trajectory, with dance smash 10:35 up one (13), while Australian singer-songwriter The Kid LAROI is another new entry with Love Again (19), and also sees his 2021 Justin Bieber collab Stay re-enter the Top 40 for the first time in just under a year (37). US rapper Coi Leray continues to ride a viral wave with breakthrough single Players (19), which breaks into the Top 20 for the first time today.



Mimi Webb is still running through those Red Flags, up one (20), as the success of Sam Smith’s third Number 1 album Gloria pushes its latest single I’m Not Here To Make Friends to a Top 40 debut (23). The track features Calvin Harris on production duties and vocals from Jessie Reyez.



Further down, Taylor Swift’s Lavender Haze creeps back up the chart following the release of its music video (32). Building on a Top 40 breakthrough last week, Sub Focus and Dimension’s Ready To Fly is up five (35), as is Tory Lanez’s The Color Violet (36).



And finally, P!nk gains her 37th UK Top 40 single with the perky Never Gonna Not Dance Again (40), produced by regular collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.

