Sam Smith secures third Number 1 album with 'Gloria'

The London-born singer-songwriter reaches the summit with their fourth studio album. Prior to this, Sam scored two chart-topping records; 2014 debut In The Lonely Hour and 2017’s The Thrill Of It All. Their third LP, Love Goes, peaked at Number 2 in 2020.



Gloria also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, proving the week’s biggest release on wax.



Speaking exclusively to OfficialCharts.com, Sam Smith says:

“Thank you to all my amazing sailors who have made Gloria this week’s Number 1 album. I’m truly overwhelmed and could not have done this without you. I love you all, this is for us.”



Eminem’s enduring collection Curtain Call – The Hits returns to the Top 5 for the first time since 2006 today, marking its 551st week on the chart (5). His fourth studio LP, 2002’s The Eminem Show, also breaks back into the Top 40 for the first time in almost 20 years (40).



Elsewhere, Bob Dylan claims his 42nd Top 10 LP with Fragments – The Time Out Of Mind Sessions 17; the latest instalment in his Bootlegs series (9). The record contains brand-new mixes, outtakes and rare B-Sides taken from recording sessions of 1997’s Time Out Of Mind; his 13th studio album which originally peaked at Number 10. The album also enters the Official Vinyl Albums Chart Top 5 (3).



Albanian-American star Ava Max scores her second Top 40 album with Diamonds & Dancefloors at Number 11; her 2020 debut Heaven & Hell peaked at Number 2.



And finally, American rapper and singer Lil Yachty achieves a career-best, with his fifth studio album Let’s Start Here securing him his first-ever UK Top 40 album (32).

