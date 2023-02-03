RAYE launches debut album at Spotify party

RAYE launched her debut album with a start-studded Spotify party.



The 25-year-old pop star - whose real name is Rachel Agatha Keen - has enjoyed massive streaming success with hits such as ‘Hard Out Here’, ‘Black Mascara’ and ‘Escapism', and on Friday (03.02.23), released her first album 'My 21st Century Blues' in front of guests such as Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and 'Head on Fire' hitmaker Griff at a special event hosted by the streaming giant in London at The Dragon Room in Mayfair the night before.



In her speech, RAYE said: "I can’t believe this moment is really happening!"



The 'Bed' singer then treated guests at the party to exclusive premiere performances of 'Flip a Switch', 'Buss It Down', 'Worth It', and 'Five Star Hotels' in between DJ sets from Henrie and Tiffany Calver.



Other famous faces to attend the event included the likes of footballer Jordan Stephens, record producer MNEK, and rap star Tion Wayne RAYE even thanked her parents for helping her get this far in her career.



RAYE recently admitted that she enjoyed being able to "prove people wrong" with her success and explained that putting together the new album was like "playing a game of Tetris."



She said: "It's just brilliant when you get to prove people wrong! It just shows that you should back yourself, no matter what people tell you. All of them have entirely new vocals and we combed through the songs, chipping away at lyrics and playing a bit of Tetris with how I expressed the stories."



'My 21st Century Blues' is out now.