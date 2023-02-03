The Damned announce brand new studio album!

The Damned have announced a new studio album.

The rock band - which formed in 1976 and currently consists of vocalist Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, bassist Paul Gray, keyboardist Monty Oxymoron and new drummer Will Glanville Taylor in place of original member Pinch - are to return to the charts in April with new record 'DARKADELIC', the follow up to their 2018 smash hit 'Evil Spirits' after almost 50 years in the industry.,

A press release read: "46 years after releasing their groundbreaking debut, Damned Damned Damned, music pioneers The Damned return with DARKADELIC, their first studio album since 2018’s UK Top 10 Evil Spirits. 'DARKADELIC' catches the band once again evolving and expanding upon their unique universe and features some of The Damned’s sharpest songwriting and genre-bending performances. Alongside Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Paul Gray, and Monty Oxymoron, William Granville-Taylor joins the band on drums."

'DARKADELIC' will be released on CD Digipak, 1LP Black Vinyl (Gatefold, 180g), Ltd. 1LP Transparent Vinyl including DARKADELIC Slipmat (Gatefold, 180g) and digitally and fans will also be able to get their hands on ex

What's more, the 'Life Goes On' hitmakers - who are also set to tour the UK in support of the album across March and April 2023 - have now released 'The Invisible Man', which serves as the first single from their forthcoming album on Friday (03.02.23) and have also launched the accompanying music video, which is described as a "step beyond" for the rock stars.

A press statement said: "Accompanied by a gloriously delirious video from director Martin Gooch, it swirls Captain Sensible’s trippy guitar swaths into David Vanian’s signature snarling baritone vocals in a tale of mystery and madness. It is one step beyond into a new Darkadelic universe as could only be conjured up by The Damned."

'DARKADELIC' Track Listing:

Side A:

'The Invisible Man'

'Bad Weather Girl'

'You’re Gonna Realise'

'Beware Of The Clown'

'Western Promise'

'Wake The Dead'

Side B:

'Follow Me'

'Motorcycle Man'

'Girl I’ll Stop At Nothing'

'Leader Of The Gang'

'From Your Lips'

'Roderick'

Pre-order the album 'DARKADELIC' - which is set for release on April 28 - at https://damned.lnk.to/darkadelicPR

Watch the video of 'The Invisible Man' at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-iSbPP0siTk

Tickets for the European and UK Tour are on sale now at https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/the-damned-7?cid=AEGPRESUK_damned_tour_SOCIAL_artist_22112022_OGNC_