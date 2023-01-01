Matty Healy begs Oasis to reunite

Matty Healy wants Oasis to reunite.

The 33-year-old rock star is best known as the frontman of The 1975 but is a big fan of Oasis and has begged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher - who have not spoken to each other since 2009 - to "stop messing around" and put the band back together because "not one person" would rather be at one of their solo shows.

Speaking on CBC radio show 'Q with Tom Power', he said: "There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig! Do me a favour: Get back together, stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today."

The comments come just weeks after Noel - who has not had contact with his younger brother since declaring that he couldn't work with him for " day a longer" - explained that he would "never say never" to a reunion with his 'Wonderwall' hitmakers but insisted it would take a miracle to make it happen.

He said: "You should never say never, [but] it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances. That's not to say that those circumstances would never come about."

When asked by BBC Radio Manchester’s Mike Sweeney how he and 50-year-old Liam are getting on, he replied: "Oh, brilliantly, yeah. Genuinely, yeah. He [Liam] has taken a year out apparently to find himself."

But in October, Noel insisted there is "no point" reuniting Oasis, because the Britpop band sells “as many records now” as they did during their 90s heyday.

When asked if they would ever reform, he quipped: “Er, would you go on holiday with your ex-missus? As funny as this sounds. Oasis sell as many records now per year as we

did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it."