Jake Shears' new album inspired by his wild house parties

Jake Shears' new album was inspired by his wild house parties.

The Scissor Sisters star is preparing to release his new solo record 'Last Man Dancing' and he's revealed it's the first album he's ever made without a single slow song on the track list as it's a reflection of the parties he hosts at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana which has a dance floor and an altar dedicated to David Bowie.

He told NME.com: "I’ve got a dance floor, and throw mostly impromptu dance parties that pull in all kinds of people. My David Bowie altar gets lit up, the incense starts burning and everybody goes all night."

He added of his new music: "It’s funny because my last album [2018's 'Jake Shears'] was so personal and my heart was on my sleeve, and now this one has nothing sentimental on it. Nothing! It’s the first record I’ve made where there’s no ballads on it. There’s nothing chill whatsoever."

Jake went on to explain the album is divided into two parts and the second half is very upbeat. He added: "It gets very clubby and psychedelic. I’ve always made stuff you can play at a party, but I’ve never made anything I could pull out at 1am if I was DJing in a club. One of my favourite things the Scissors ever made was the second half of ‘Night Work’, and I wanted to make a piece that was even stronger than that.”

'Last Man Dancing' is due for release in June and it features a star turn from Kylie Minogue on the track 'Voices', as well as words from Jake's childhood hero Jane Fonda on 'Radio Eyes' and an Iggy Pop sample on 'Diamonds Don’t Burn'.