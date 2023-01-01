Judas Priest examining 'feasible opportunities' to get on the road

Judas Priest are looking at "feasible opportunities" to get back on tour.

The 'Breaking the Law' hitmakers had been due to support Ozzy Osbourne when he went on the road in Europe and the UK and Ireland later this year but the former Black Sabbath frontman announced earlier this week he had been forced to retire from live performance due to ongoing health issues.

The group have now sent well-wishes to Ozzy, as well as a message to fans, reassuring them they will be back on stage as soon as possible.

They said in a statement: “We send all our love and support for Ozzy and thank our fans in the UK and Ireland especially for your loyalty by standing with us…

“Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again and will post update’s accordingly.(sic)"

Ozzy - who has Parkinson's disease and suffered a serious fall, neck surgery, and other medical issues in 2019 - announced earlier this week that he is no longer "physically capable" of going on tour as he is still recovering from multiple spinal operations.

In a heartbreaking statement, he began: "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

Addressing his fans, he went on: “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**** ME UP, more than you will ever know."

The 74-year-old singer's team is working out a way for Ozzy to perform without travelling to different cities.

Addressing future performances, he said: "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.

"My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.(sic)"