Britney Spears defends Pamela Anderson following actress's victim-blaming comments

Britney Spears has defended Pamela Anderson after she doubled down on her rape comments.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Hold Me Closer singer gushed over the Baywatch star and empathised with her privacy invasion experiences.

Britney, 41, praised Anderson for being a sex symbol at the height of her fame, and added Pamela was "still" very much a sex symbol years later.

“I’m such a fan of Pamela Anderson… She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is,” Britney began. “I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past.”

Pamela’s two children - Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee - reportedly supported their mother during the release of the miniseries Pam & Tommy, which investigated how the actress and her husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape was leaked in 1995.

“They said ‘why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom?’” Britney continued in her post. “THAT alone was almost as hard as what I went through in my past.”

On the singer’s own experience with privacy invasion, she wrote, “I mean, does it make other people and my family subconsciously and secretly feel WAAAAY better about themselves to embarrass me and bring up my past? The answer is yes!

“Unfortunately, the way my past was portrayed in those documentaries was extremely embarrassing!!! It felt semi-illegal.”

She concluded, “So Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life… unless cruelty rules the world.”