Ne-Yo finalises divorce from Crystal Renay

Ne-Yo has finalised his divorce from Crystal Renay.

Crystal filed for divorce from the Closer singer in August after six years of marriage and the union has now been officially dissolved.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Ne-Yo and Crystal have agreed to share joint custody of their three children - sons Shaffer, six, and Roman, four, and 19-month-old daughter Isabella.

Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Smith, will pay Crystal $12,000 ($10,000) a month in child support and cover the children's school expenses, while he will also pay his ex $5,000 (£4,000) per month in alimony for the next three years.

Ne-Yo and Crystal have also agreed that neither will introduce new partners to the children unless they get engaged, married, or approval from each other.

The 43-year-old will keep three of their four homes, while Crystal will keep one and receive a $1.6 million (£1.3 million) lump sum plus $200,000 (£163,000) in moving expenses.

Ne-Yo and Crystal wed in 2016 after two years of dating. They first separated and initiated divorce proceedings in February 2020 but reconciled amid the pandemic and renewed their wedding vows in April 2022. Crystal filed for divorce months later in August, accusing Ne-Yo of being unfaithful throughout their marriage.

The Beautiful Monster singer also shares two children with his ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.