Sir Tom Jones' hit Delilah banned from Welsh rugby matches

Sir Tom Jones' song 'Delilah' has been banned from Welsh rugby matches.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has announced that due to the lyrics depicting a woman named Delilah being stabbed to death after her husband discovers she's been cheating, the 1968 Ivor Novello award-winning hit is no longer allowed to be played before games at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The spokesperson for the venue said: “Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.

“The WRU removed the song from its half-time entertainment and music playlist during international matches in 2015. Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.

“The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

It will no longer be performed or sung by choirs at the stadium.

The 82-year-old Welsh music legend has previously defended the controversial lyrics, insisting it's not meant to be taken "literally".

He said: “I love to hear it sung at rugby games.

"It makes me very proud to be Welsh. I think if they're looking into the lyric about a man killing a woman, it's not a political statement. It's just something that happens in life [and] he just loses it.

“The great thing about the song that everyone picks up on is the chorus. I don't think that they are really thinking about it. I wasn't thinking that I was the man that was killing the girl when I was singing the song, I was acting out the part and that's what the song is. If it's going to be taken literally like that then I think it takes the fun out of it. I think it takes the spirit out why it's being sung.”

Tom last performed 'Delilah' at the stadium in June 2022.