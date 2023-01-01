Dolly Parton confirms gummy products bearing her name are a scam

Dolly Parton has urged fans not to buy gummy products bearing her name.

In recent months, advertisements for keto and CBD gummies have been circulating online, with the imagery containing photos of the country music icon and bogus claims that the formulas can "reverse dementia".

However, a representative for Dolly issued a statement via Instagram on Wednesday in which they insisted she has never endorsed any such product.

"Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, has not endorsed and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy product," they wrote. "She's more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type."

At present, Dolly is currently promoting a line of baking mix products for Duncan Hines.