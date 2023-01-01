Dr. Dre adds The Chronic to streaming services to mark 30th anniversary

Dr. Dre has added 'The Chronic' to streaming platforms to mark the seminal LP's 30th anniversary.

The Grammy-winning rapper's debut studio album was released on 15 December 1992, and Dre has teamed up with Interscope Records to bring all 16 tracks to streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify.

The music and tech mogul - whose real name is Andre Romelle Young - said in a statement: “I am thrilled to bring the Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records.

“Working alongside my long-time colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me.”

Interscope Geffen A+M’s Vice Chairman Steve Berman said: "Dr. Dre is without a doubt one of the most iconic and ground-breaking artists in the modern era. He has also used his platform to fuel some very impactful philanthropic efforts that will ensure his legacy is felt for generations to come. Dre’s solo career all started with The Chronic, one of the most celebrated recordings of all time. To have this album at Interscope once again where we work with Dre and his amazing team at Aftermath day in and day out is incredibly gratifying for me personally and all of us at Interscope.”

Meanwhile, last month it was reported that Dre is close to selling his entire music assets for a whopping $200 million (£164 million).

The master recordings for ‘The Chronic’, which he's reclaiming ownership of from Death Row Entertainment, will be acquired by Universal Music Group as part of the multi-million-dollar deal.

The deal with UMG will also include Dre's share in Kendrick Lamar's music in Top Dawg Entertainment’s deal with UMG subsidiary Interscope, Billboard reported.

As well as selling to Universal, the CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics is passing his artist royalties from his two first solo albums to Shamrock Capital, along with his producer royalties and songwriting shares of the tracks where he's not the owner of the publishing, and N.W.A. artist royalties.

Snoop Dogg became the new owner of Death Row Records last year.

The rap legend shot to fame after appearing on Dre's 'The Chronic', released on the legendary record label, and was signed himself and went on to put out his debut album, 'Doggystyle', a year later.