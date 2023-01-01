Ellie Goulding shares new single and music video for Like A Saviour

Ellie Goulding has shared the 80s-tinged single 'Like A Saviour'.

The pop star is back with the latest track from her upcoming LP 'Higher Than Heaven', following 'Easy Lover', 'All by Myself' and 'Let it Die', and a striking music video to boot.

In the clip, the singer and a cohort of backing dancers are stranded in a desert and have to fight against the landscape.

The 36-year-old star recently announced she was delaying her upcoming fifth studio album as other opportunities had cropped up, with the record now due for release on March 24.

She told her Instagram followers: "To my incredible fans - I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of 'Higher Than Heaven' to March 24. I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course. In the meantime as a thank you for your patience , I'm excited to confirm that my new single is called 'Like a Saviour'. It’s coming soon , we’ve shot the video and it’s one of my favourite videos I’ve ever done. And as a small thank you for bearing with me I wanted to give you a first look at it. We also shot something really exciting this past weekend that’ll come around the album’s release. More on that very soon…"

The 'Burn' hitmaker ditched ballads on her upcoming record.

Ellie's hit love songs include 'Still Falling For You' from the 'Bridget Jones's Baby' soundtrack and 'Love Me Like You Do' from 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.

However, the 'Lights' hitmaker noticed a shift in people's music tastes post-pandemic, with most favouring upbeat dance tunes, so fans can expect that on 'Higher Than Heaven'.

She said: "No-one seems to be into ballads at the moment post-pandemic.

“People want to make music to move to. That’s basically what my new album sounds like.”

Meanwhile, Ellie and Calvin Harris have been recording their third collaboration.

The singer and DJ will follow up 2013's dance pop tune 'Need Your Love' and 2014's 'Outside' with a brand new track.

Ellie wrote alongside a studio snap of the pair: "Back in studio!! It’s time for the third installment of our banging song trilogy. (sic)"