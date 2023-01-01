Doja Cat calls Britney Spears head-shaving comparisons 'disrespectful'

Doja Cat found people making comparisons between her and Britney Spears over their shaved heads to be "incredibly disrespectful".

The Kiss Me More hitmaker - real name Amala Dlamini - debuted a buzzcut and shaved eyebrows via social media last August, revealing that she "never liked" her long locks.

Shortly after, online followers began comparing Doja's new look to the time Britney shaved her head with clippers in 2007 amid the finalisation of her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of personal problems.

"It's so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimising what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life," she told Variety. "Every time I see a comment like that, I can't compute what's happening, other than it's just an awful thing."

But as for her own decision to switch up her look, Doja insisted that she has no regrets.

"Other than that, when I shaved my eyebrows off and I shaved my head, I remember thinking, 'Get this s**t off of me,' because I needed to change something," the 27-year-old explained. "I wasn't working out and wasn't really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to. I was like, 'I need to do something,' so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face. I can see my ears, now that I don't have a wig that's glued to my forehead."