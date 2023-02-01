Missy Elliott feels 'so humbled' to receive Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod

Missy Elliott said it's "incredible" to be the first female hip-hop artist to receive a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

On Wednesday (01.02.23), the 2023 nominees were unveiled and the rap icon admitted she feels privileged to be honoured alongside the likes of Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and the late George Michael, who also made the list.

She said in a statement: “This is an incredible honour. I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honourees.”

Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, JoyDivision/New Order, The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon are also nominated.

Kate Bush and Rage Against The Machine have been nominated many times before, with the former on her fourth nod and the 'Killing in the Name' rockers on their fifth.

In 2021, the Hall of Fame was criticised for not choosing Iron Maiden, who are on their second nomination, for induction that year.

CEO Greg Harris insisted that despite Bruce Dickinson and co failing to join the likes of Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, and Jay-Z, as the 16 artists chosen for the honour, they still regard the 'Run to the Hills' rockers as an "impactful, influential band".

Appearing on WBAB radio station, Harris said: “There’s no doubt that Iron Maiden are an impactful, influential band, and that’s why they were nominated this year, along with 15 other artists and acts, and when the votes came in, these six were the leaders. So we’re not questioning, are they an important band, are they impactful and influential.

“Of those that have been nominated throughout history, over 80 per cent of them have been eventually inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

“So everybody has their favourites; everybody has different artists that impacted them or impacted other artists. So, if you look at this list, you can make that case for all of these folks, just like people make that case for Iron Maiden.”

The Hall of Fame boss also insisted that rock and roll is a "big tent and everybody fits under it", even if they don't play rock 'n' roll music.

Dolly Parton was among the 2022 honourees and has been recording a rock album in order to feel worthy of being in the Hall of Fame.

Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and Eurythmics were also inducted.

The artists nominated are:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against The Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon