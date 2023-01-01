John Legend shares meaning behind daughter Esti's name

John Legend has shared the meaning behind his daughter Esti’s name.

While speaking to E! News for an interview published on Wednesday, the All of Me singer revealed his youngest daughter Esti was named as a tribute to his late great-grandmother.

Legend, however, admitted to the outlet the homage was not an intentional one.

“It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther,” John told the outlet. “It wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’”

Esti’s middle name, Maxine, was chosen as a tribute to John’s late grandmother.

“We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine,” the 44-year-old singer explained. “So, it’s a lot of my family in the name.”

Esti Maxine Stephens was born on 13 January this year. John and his wife Chrissy Teigen also share four-year-old Miles and six-year-old Luna.