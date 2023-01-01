Jessica Simpson was pursued by 'massive movie star' in mid-2000s

Jessica Simpson has revealed she was pursued by a "massive movie star" in the mid-2000s.

In an essay for Amazon Original Stories titled Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single, the I Wanna Love You Forever singer recalled how an unnamed actor "eyed (her) up and down" at an awards show while she was separated from her then-husband Nick Lachey.

"He was undressing me with his eyes," the 42-year-old divulged, according to an excerpt of the short story obtained by Page Six.

While Jessica didn't pay much attention at the time, following her divorce from Nick in 2006, she met up with the movie star and they shared a kiss that sent a "warm rush" through her body.

And though the fashion entrepreneur continued to see the actor for a while, she soon released he was still in a relationship and walked away from the fling.

"I didn't care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of," she continued.

Jessica was married to Nick from 2001 until 2006. She wed Eric Johnson, the father of her three children, in 2014.

Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single is now available to download.