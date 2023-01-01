Migos' Quavo to pay tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards

Quavo will honour his late Migos bandmate Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on 1 November. He was 28.

On Wednesday, officials from the Recording Academy announced that Quavo, also known as Quavious Keyate Marshall, will be joined by the Maverick City Music choir to "remember the life and legacy" of his nephew for a performance of his standalone single Without You during the in-memoriam segment at the ceremony on Sunday.

In addition, Kacey Musgraves will offer up a rendition of Coal Miner's Daughter in a tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country music legend died at the age of 90 last October.

And Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt will honour Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie with a performance of Songbird.

McVie passed away at the age of 79 last November.

"The star-studded in-memoriam will pay tribute to some of those from the creative community whom we have lost this year," a representative commented.

Meanwhile, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain will serve as presenters during the prizegiving.

Previously, it was announced that performers will include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, and Harry Styles.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, to be hosted by Trevor Noah, will be staged at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.