Missy Elliott and George Michael nominated for induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott, George Michael, and Cyndi Lauper are among the nominees for induction into the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Officials at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveiled the 14 nominees for its Class of 2023 on Wednesday.



Elliott, Lauper, and the late Michael are all on the ballot for the first time, alongside fellow first-time nominees Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Joy Division/New Order, the White Stripes and the late Warren Zevon.



The Get Ur Freak On rapper and the White Stripes received a nomination within their first year of eligibility, meaning their first commercial release came out at least 25 years ago.



Reacting to the nomination, Elliott wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I am so Humbly Grateful to receive this nomination. I am speechless (sic)."



Kate Bush, who was nominated in 2018, 2021 and 2022, is back on the ballot as a fourth-time nominee. Other returning nominees include Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, and A Tribe Called Quest.



"This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."



The online public vote opened on Wednesday and will run until 28 April. The top five artists will be announced as the Class of 2023 in May, with the induction ceremony taking place later in the year.