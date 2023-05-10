Beyonce announces Renaissance world tour

Beyonce´ has announced the 'Renaissance' world tour.



The 41-year-old pop superstar has not hit the road since 'The Formation World Tour' in 2016 but will be back on stage with a run of 40 shows across the globe to celebrate the success of her comeback album 'Renaissance', which soared to the top of the charts when it was released in July 2022.



The 2023 tour - which is produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation – opens on May 10 2023 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden before making stops throughout Europe in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, Scotland in Edinburgh, Sunderland's Stadium of Light in the North of England and eventually going on to other major cities such as Paris, London, Marseille, and Amsterdam.



The tour will then continue across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Houston in July and run through until late September when the 'Crazy In Love' songstress will wrap things up in New Orleans.



The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker will also be running her BEYGood initiative throughout the tour, which has aimed to support people and programs around the world through her philanthropical measures for a whole decade, including the likes of scholarship funds and working with sustainability brands.



For North American Dates: Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes at different times based on city. Visit beyonce.livenation.com for the exact details as ticketing on sale timelines vary by city, while Europen fans have been advised to check local event listings for complete ticket information regarding European dates of the tour.



Verified Fan Registration Open For North American Dates Now at beyonce.livenation.com



Citi Cardmembers, Verizon Up and BeyHive members will have additional access to presales.



For complete ticketing and additional information visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.











RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:







EUROPE



May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena



May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium



May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium



May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field Stadium



May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light



May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France



May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium







June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium



June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome



June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion



June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Crujff Arena



June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion



June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park



June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy







NORTH AMERICA



July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre



July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field



July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium



July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L N Federal Credit Union Stadium



July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium



July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium



July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field



July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium







Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium



Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium



Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FEDEX Field



Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, SC – Bank of America Stadium



Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium



Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium



Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium



Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center



Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium



Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium



Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium







Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium



Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place



Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field



Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium



Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT T Stadium



Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium



Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome