Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is going on her first solo tour since 2016.



The Crazy in Love hitmaker answered her fans' prayers on Wednesday by announcing a global trek in support of her seventh solo album, Renaissance, which was released in July 2022.



According to the initial dates listed on her official website, Beyoncé will kick off the trek in Stockholm, Sweden on 10 May and perform in stadiums across Europe and North America before finishing up in New Orleans, Louisiana on 27 September.



The string of dates marks her first tour since her On the Run II co-headlining shows with her husband Jay-Z in 2018, and her first solo trek since 2016's Formation World Tour, which was in support of her previous solo album, Lemonade.



Beyoncé performed her first live show since 2018 in January. To celebrate the opening of the brand-new resort, Atlantis The Royal, the superstar took to the stage in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a set which featured hits such as Drunk in Love, Halo, Countdown and Naughty Girl.



She came under fire from her fans in the LGBTQ+ community for performing in the conservative country, where homosexuality is illegal.



While she hasn't responded to the backlash, her father and former manager Mathew Knowles told TMZ Beyonce´ has "always stood for inclusiveness" and would "never do something to deliberately hurt someone".



He also said those who accused her of selling out by accepting the gig had a "narrow-minded view".