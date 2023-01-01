Britney Spears accuses Alyssa Milano of 'bullying' her with concerned tweet

Britney Spears has accused Alyssa Milano of "bullying" her by expressing concern for her welfare in December.



Back in December, the Charmed actress shared her concern for the singer's wellbeing and tweeted, "Someone please go check on Britney Spears."



The 41-year-old responded to the message on Tuesday by posting a screengrab of it on her Instagram Stories and calling out Alyssa.



"It saddens me to see things about me from people who don't know me!!!" Britney wrote. "This definitely feels like a form of bullying !!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!"



Alyssa has yet to respond to the singer's complaint.



The Toxic hitmaker reactivated her Instagram account after a short hiatus on Sunday and reassured fans that she's "not having a breakdown".



Britney told her Twitter followers days before that some of her fans made her feel "gaslit and bullied" when they called the police to conduct a wellness check on her after she deactivated her Instagram account without warning.



She insisted that they went "a little too far" by calling the cops as her privacy was invaded and the resulting headlines painted her in an unfair light "once again".