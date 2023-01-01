NEWS Lewis Capaldi invites Fans to ‘Slap his Behind’ Newsdesk Share with :





Music megastar Lewis Capaldi has revealed to his 5.7m Instagram followers that he is to be immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds Blackpool and has cheekily invited fans to ‘slap his behind’.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer came face-to-face with his new wax figure at his final sitting, a staggering four years since he first sat for artists, due to long delays caused by Covid, and Lewis’ commitments to writing new singles, including his recent number one, Pointless. It is the longest figure creation in the whole of Madame Tussauds Blackpool’s history!



In the announcement video posted by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, the Scottish singer-songwriter and musician commented on his new figure saying: “It’s good. I can understand why I have never made love to many ladies until my late twenties. It is weird to look at myself like this; I wish I’d never had this haircut, but it is forever immortalised in this wax figure. I love it. For fans I think it will be great, they can come and touch my bum!”



Lewis’ new figure will be unveiled in spring and take up residence at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool’s famous promenade.



To announce the new Lewis Capaldi figure, Madame Tussauds Blackpool released images and footage from Lewis’ sittings with artists, where thousands of measurements were taken by a talented team of sculptors and hairstylists.



Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool said: “It has been great fun working with Lewis to ensure we create a lifelike figure for his loyal fan base. The star was full of charm during his sittings and welcomed the in-depth hair and facial match with the talented team of artists at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, to enable them to replicate his youthful complexion, warm smiling expression and famed, tousled blonde hair. Although it has been the longest figure creation process in our history, it has definitely been worth the wait, and we’re all very excited to see the figure when it goes on display.”



Featuring more than 80 famous faces, including KSI, Ariana Grande, and Marvel Super Heroes, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close and personal with sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.



It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively. This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.



Lewis will join 2,000 wax figures on display around the world, with roughly 150kg of clay used to sculpt each figure equating to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger.



For further information about Madame Tussauds Blackpool and to book tickets, visit madametussauds.com/blackpool



