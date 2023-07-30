Groove Armada unveiled as third headliner for Rock Oyster 2023

Groove Armada is the third headlining act to have been announced for Rock Oyster 2023.

The electronic duo - which consists of Andy Cato and Tom Findlay - will join the previously announced Nile Rodgers and Chic and Sophie Ellis Bextor at the four-day festival and camping holiday taking place from 27-30 July 2023 on the banks of the Camel Estuary in Cornwall.

The 'I See You Baby' hitmakers are celebrating 25 years in showbusiness and are said to be bringing a "DJ set that will likely go down in history" to their performance, with floor fillers 'Song 4 Mutya (Out of Control)' and 'At The River' set to wow the crowds on the Friday night of the annual festival.

The three headliners joined on next summer’s bill by London four-piece The Big Moon, Mercury prize nominated, Cornish language champion Gwenno, and film-maker, musician, documentarist, and cultural historian Don Letts.

What's more, ticket holders will also be able to purchase food and drink from food from Michelin-starred chefs to creative kitchen wizards over the course of the four-day period, in what has been billed as a "voyage of culinary discovery and musical mischief", with the likes of TV chef Andi Oliver, food writer Claire Thomson and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall all set to offer up a menu.

Tickets for Rock Oyster are on sale now via www.rockoysterfestival.co.uk. Rock Oyster tickets are also available to purchase via a deposit scheme, allowing customers to secure a ticket for £20 (and booking fee) and pay the balance before midnight on 1st April 2023.