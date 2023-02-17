Orbital releases new track with Penelope Isles

Orbital have released a new track with Penelope Isles.



The electronic music duo , made up of brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll, have teamed up with fellow rock siblings Lily and Jack Wolter - who are better known as Penelope Isles - for the release of their latest single 'Are You Alive?' and thanked the 'Iced Gems' hitmakers for adding some "killer hooks" to the song.



In a statement, Paul said: "They're our studio mates, they work upstairs! And they've both got amazing voices. 'Are You Alive?' came about when I had the instrumental and felt it could do with a delicate vocal. Enter Penelope Isles! They took it away and Lily came up with some killer hooks, we spent a day rearranging the song and Hey Presto! 'Are You Alive' was born. But don't be fooled by the sweetness of the sound, the lyrics have some bite. It's a dog-eat-dog world..."



The origins of the song come from a 6Music project called 'The Virus Diaries' that Paul did with his old school friend, the poet Murray Lachlan-Young, whereby the two challenged each other to deliver a new track to each other on a weekly basis and is the latest single to be plucked from their 10th studio album 'Optical Delusion'. which is set to be released on 17 February 2023.



What's more, the 'Halycon' hitmakers will head out on the road again this spring as they continue to celebrate more than 30 years in the music industry with a nine-date tour across the UK.



Tour dates:



March 28 Glasgow SWG3



March 29 Newcastle NX



March 30 Manchester Albert Hall



March 31 Bristol O2 Academy



April 1 O2 Academy Brixton



April 5 Leeds O2 Academy



April 6 Cambridge Corn Exchange



April 7 Nottingham Rock City



April 8 Brighton Centre



